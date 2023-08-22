Volvo C40 Recharge bookings to open on 5 September

To be launched on 4 September

Gets a claimed range of up to 530km

Volvo India unveiled the C40 Recharge SUV in the country in June 2023. Now, the Swedish car marque has said that the prices of the electric SUV will be announced on 4 September. Moreover, the bookings for the SUV will commence from 5 September with deliveries set to begin later the same month.

Volvo C40 Recharge battery and charging

Built on the CMA platform, the C40 Recharge is powered by a 78kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 530km on a single, fully charged battery. The SUV is equipped with twin motors and has a maximum power output of 405bhp and 660Nm of torque. This pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 27 minutes using a 150kW DC fast charger.

Volvo C40 Recharge interior and features

On the equipment front, the C40 Recharge will feature a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen powered by Google, a fully digital driver’s display, a wireless charging pad, and a panoramic sunroof. Additionally, it also gets features like a 360-degree camera, two-zone climate control, air purifier, and ADAS safety suite.