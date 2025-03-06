Volvo Assessing Local Assembly for EX30 SUV; India Launch This Year

New entry-level model

Third Volvo EV for India

Smallest Volvo EV

Volvo is assessing local assembly for its upcoming EX30 SUV, ahead of its launch later this year. The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest-ever SUV, and is their new entry-level, Born Electric model. The automaker announced last year that it would bring one new EV to India annually over the next few years. This will be the model for 2025, as well as their third EV for India.

Cost Competitiveness

The move to locally assemble the EX30 makes a lot of sense from a cost perspective, since the competition is stiff in the segment, given the presence of established players like the BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5, as well as the BYD Seal and the Sealion 7. With the central government pushing hard on full electrification rather than hybrids, bringing a BEV will be more favourable when overall prices from the assembly stage are assessed. Volvo currently assembles cars at its facility outside Bengaluru, with the factory already putting together all the ICE vehicles, the C40 Recharge and the EX40.

Entry-level Luxury Market

The entry-level luxury car market is slowly developing into a new battleground as all major brands want to attract a new set of buyers born in the mid to late 1980s and early 1990s. Gen-Y, as they are colloquially known, now has car buyers that will start to shift towards the luxury segment, and manufacturers like Volvo want to bring them into their ecosystem as early as possible. Volvo’s EV game also seeks to tap into the increasingly environmentally conscious buyer’s mindset of wanting to be ‘seen in green’.

XC90 Facelift Launched in India

The automaker recently launched the XC90 facelift for the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs. 1.02 crore. It is available only as a fully-loaded car, and with petrol power only.