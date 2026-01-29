Volkswagen’s ‘In China, for China’ Strategy: Could a Similar Approach Work in India?

Volkswagen is going big with its ‘In China, for China’ strategy, wherein the brand is developing products and platforms locally to meet regional requirements. In fact, their latest China Electronic Architecture (CEA) has been engineered entirely within the country, involving local R&D teams and technology partners.

This approach reflects a shift away from adapting global platforms for local markets. Instead, manufacturers are increasingly working on region-specific strategies, especially in China, where software, connectivity, and advanced driver assistance systems evolve rapidly.

For India, the question is whether a similar localisation strategy could emerge. While India’s automotive market differs significantly from China’s in terms of pricing sensitivity and digital expectations, regulatory requirements and customer preferences are becoming more distinct. Features such as connected car tech and driver assistance systems are slowly gaining traction.

However, cost constraints remain a major factor in India. Developing dedicated electronic architectures locally would require scale, supplier maturity, and consistent volumes, factors that are still developing. For now, most global automakers continue to rely on adapted global platforms for the Indian market.

That said, as software-defined vehicles become more mainstream and local engineering capabilities grow, selective localisation of electronics and software could become more common. Volkswagen’s China strategy serves as a reference point for how large manufacturers may increasingly decentralise development to stay competitive in key markets, though timelines and execution will vary significantly by region.