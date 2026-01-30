Volkswagen Working on ADAS for Taigun and Virtus

Launch timeline not confirmed

Both models confirmed to get facelifts in CY26

Top-down Effect

Volkswagen is working on ADAS tech for future versions of the Taigun and the Virtus. The automaker charted out a trickle-down effect for ADAS implementation, and has so far introduced it on the Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI, and the upcoming Tayron R-Line.

Sharing Is Caring

VW’s sister company, Skoda, hinted at a similar move. We expect ADAS learnings to be mutually shared, at least when it comes to the implementation front. This top-down model is also expected to be more cost-effective, something that is crucial for VW in a space where the Taigun and the Virtus currently exist. The automaker and its sister concern have not revealed a timeline, but we estimate that four of their India 2.0 products enter a new generation after 2027. This next-gen will be a huge step up, as the automakers are also expected to introduce a three-row version.

Facelift on the Cards

Volkswagen has confirmed MY26 updates for the Virtus and the Taigun facelift. These are expected to be along the lines of what is being offered in the Kushaq, but with more top-end variants in terms of future positioning.