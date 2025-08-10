CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus in New Flash Red Colour Reaches Local Dealers

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Virtus in New Flash Red Colour Reaches Local Dealers
    • Available exclusively with the GT Line variant
    • Prices remain unchanged

    Earlier this week, Volkswagen India introduced a new Flash Red colourway for the Taigun and the Virtus. This offering, which joins the existing colour palette, has now started arriving at local dealer facilities across the country.

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the Virtus Flash Red colour gets contrasting gloss black elements all around. It is based on the GT Line variant, and is priced at Rs. 14.08 lakh (MT) and Rs. 15.18 lakh (six-speed torque converter automatic).

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Flash Red colour in the Volkswagen Virtus range is available only with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that develops an output of 114bhp and 178Nm. In other news, the German automobile brand has commenced testing the facelifted Taigun, details of which are live on our website.

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
