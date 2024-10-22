Volkswagen Virtus finds 50,000 homes since its launch

-Achieved this milestone in just 28 months of its launch

-Over 17,000 units sold in 2024

Volkswagen India has achieved an impressive milestone with its sub-Rs. 20 lakh sedan, the Virtus. The automaker has registered 50,000 unit sales of the Virtus since its launch in 2022. Of these, the sedan has garnered over 17,000 unit sales in 2024.

The Volkswagen Virtus is currently being offered at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 11.56 lakh across multiple variants. Recently, the brand introduced the GT Line and GT Plus Sport variants of the sedan to appeal to a wider range of customers.

Mechanically, the Virtus is powered by two engine options – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. As for the transmission options, the former is mated with a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. Meanwhile, the latter, more powerful engine is coupled with a manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Speaking about the milestone achievement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are immensely grateful to all our customers for making the Volkswagen Virtus India’s No.1 selling premium sedan. The Virtus continues to resonate strongly with our customers, and crossing the 50,000 sales mark is a testament to the product's success in the Indian market, making it India’s most loved premium sedan. Ever since its launch, we have sold nearly 60 Virtus sedans every day, and we are glad that Virtus has carved its own cult following, as it continues to sustain the sales momentum, despite headwinds in its segment.”