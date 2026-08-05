Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition Launched

Offered in limited units

Available only with the 1.5-litre engine with automatic gearbox

Volkswagen India has launched the Virtus Anniversary Edition, priced at Rs. 19.20 lakh, ex-showroom. Based exclusively on the top-spec GT Plus Sport variant, the Anniversary Edition is available across Volkswagen dealerships in India.

The most distinctive element of the Anniversary Edition is its exterior. The car debuts a new Avocado Pearl colour paired with a contrasting black roof and black alloy wheels. The combination gives the Virtus a more distinctive look that sets it apart from the standard GT Plus Sport trim.

Buyers looking to further personalise their car can also opt for Volkswagen accessories including a 360-degree camera system, front parking sensors, and puddle lamps, all fitted at the dealership for both the Virtus and the Taigun.

Beyond the visual additions, the Anniversary Edition carries all the features of the GT Plus Sport, including a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, electric sunroof, laser red ambient lighting, aluminium pedals, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, and a five-star Global NCAP safety rating.

The Virtus Anniversary Edition is powered by the 1.5-litre TSI engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG. The broader Virtus lineup also continues with the 1.0-litre TSI unit producing 114bhp and 178Nm, available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic for those who prefer a smaller displacement option.

The green-and-black theme on the Virtus Anniversary Edition is also a timely echo of a similar move by Skoda. A few weeks ago, the brand introduced two new colours for the Slavia sedan including a dual-tone Shimla Green with a contrasting black roof on its Monte Carlo variant, which is also based on the top-spec 1.5-litre TSI variant.