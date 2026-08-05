CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition Launched

    Authors Image
    Jay Shah
    24,919 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition Launched
    • Offered in limited units
    • Available only with the 1.5-litre engine with automatic gearbox

    Volkswagen India has launched the Virtus Anniversary Edition, priced at Rs. 19.20 lakh, ex-showroom. Based exclusively on the top-spec GT Plus Sport variant, the Anniversary Edition is available across Volkswagen dealerships in India.

    The most distinctive element of the Anniversary Edition is its exterior. The car debuts a new Avocado Pearl colour paired with a contrasting black roof and black alloy wheels. The combination gives the Virtus a more distinctive look that sets it apart from the standard GT Plus Sport trim.

    Buyers looking to further personalise their car can also opt for Volkswagen accessories including a 360-degree camera system, front parking sensors, and puddle lamps, all fitted at the dealership for both the Virtus and the Taigun.

    Beyond the visual additions, the Anniversary Edition carries all the features of the GT Plus Sport, including a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, electric sunroof, laser red ambient lighting, aluminium pedals, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, and a five-star Global NCAP safety rating.

    The Virtus Anniversary Edition is powered by the 1.5-litre TSI engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG. The broader Virtus lineup also continues with the 1.0-litre TSI unit producing 114bhp and 178Nm, available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic for those who prefer a smaller displacement option.

    The green-and-black theme on the Virtus Anniversary Edition is also a timely echo of a similar move by Skoda. A few weeks ago, the brand introduced two new colours for the Slavia sedan including a dual-tone Shimla Green with a contrasting black roof on its Monte Carlo variant, which is also based on the top-spec 1.5-litre TSI variant.

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 10.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Aston Martin Prices Drop by Rs. 4 Crore Following India-UK FTA Implementation

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 77.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 31.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Jul
    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V
    Rs. 47.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Rs. 1.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Rs. 4.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES 350h
    Lexus ES 350h
    Rs. 66.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift
    Launching in 7 days
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift

    Rs. 24.00 - 29.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia 2026
    Skoda Slavia 2026

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X1 LWB
    BMW X1 LWB

    Rs. 43.50 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Hawk
    MG Hector Hawk

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV

    Rs. 10.50 - 17.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.30 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG IM6
    MG IM6

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i7 Facelift
    BMW i7 Facelift

    Rs. 2.10 - 2.60 CroreEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 10.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron
    Rs. 41.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.68 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.41 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.69 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.68 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.81 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.33 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.56 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.42 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition Launched