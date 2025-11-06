Volkswagen Virtus Achieves Record Sales in October 2025

Over 2,453 units sold last month

The Volkswagen Virtus has achieved a new milestone in India, registering its highest-ever monthly sales of 2,453 units in October 2025. With this, the mid-size sedan now commands over 40 per cent market share in its segment, reaffirming its growing popularity among Indian buyers.

Introduced 40 months ago, the Virtus has steadily built its reputation as a premium, feature-rich sedan offering strong performance and solid German engineering. Its combination of a refined design, spacious interiors, and powerful turbo-petrol engines continues to attract enthusiasts and family car buyers alike.

The sedan’s success also highlights Volkswagen’s consistent focus on localisation and after-sales support, both of which have helped the brand strengthen its position in India’s competitive mid-size sedan space. With the record-breaking performance in October, the Virtus stands as a key pillar in Volkswagen’s India 2.0 strategy.