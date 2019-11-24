Volkswagen Viloran revealed at 2019 Guangzhou Auto Show

The Viloran is a station-wagon cum minivan for the Chinese market

Six more models planed by 2020

Volkswagen has showcased an all-new product at the ongoing 2019 Guangzhou Auto Show. The newest people mover for the Chinese market is called the Viloran and it is one of the three new products from VW showcased there. The other two being Tacqua compact SUV and Touareg PHEV.

Sitting 5.3m in length, the Viloran is the largest model from the Volkswagen brand. It is even longer than the VW Amorak pick-up by few millimetres. Appearance-wise, the MPV has a Passat-like facia along with the dual-side automatic sliding rear door. Although details are scarce at the moment, VW says that Viloran has a 2-2-3 seating layout with executive seats, electric footrests and double headrests along with Royal Hall-level Dynaudio music system. Based on the MQB platform, the Viloran has a powertrain option of a single petrol engine in the 2.0-litre TSI guise. It makes around 220bhp and 350Nm.

Meanwhile, the Tacqua is the ninth SUV in Volkwagen’s line-up for China. Based on the European-spec T-Cross, the Tacqua was showcased in the R-Line guise at the show. On the other hand, the Touareg plug-in hybrid also made its debut with a 360bhp TSI motor and 17.9kWh battery pack. It has a range of over 1000kms and comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and 4Motion system.

Following the five new models Volkswagen revealed this year, including the Polo Plus, Sagitar, T-Cross and Toon X, the German giant will introduce no less than six new models in 2020, of which at least five will be all-new products.