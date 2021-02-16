Volkswagen Vento Turbo Edition - Now in Pictures

The Turbo editions of the Volkswagen Vento and Polo have come at the right time when turbo petrol engines are seeing a rise in popularity. The new editions get the 1.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine available only on the top-end trims of the models. On the contrary, this Turbo edition is based on the Comfortline trim and gets some cosmetic changes. Here's its picture gallery.

This turbo petrol engine is the same 1.0-litre TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) mill that produces 109bhp of power and 175Nm of peak torque.

Though the top-spec variants of the standard sedan get the option of an automatic, this special edition only comes as manual, with the engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

As mentioned earlier, this new edition is based on Comfortline variant. As a result, most of the features are carried over from the same albeit for a few changes inside out.

Cosmetic enhancements include a turbo badge on the front fender and a gloss black spoiler. Similar treatment can be seen on the ORVMs which get the gloss black colour.

This Vento Turbo edition also boasts 15-inch LINAS diamond-cut alloy wheels that differentiate this special edition from the standard model of the sedan.

Inside its cabin, you'll notice new seat covers while other features are carried over in addition to the height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control and climatronic climate control.

While the ex-showroom prices of the Polo Turbo edition start at Rs 6.99 lakh, this Vento Turbo edition retails at a price of Rs 8.69 lakh.