Volkswagen Virtus Turns 3 - Highest Selling Sedan in India in 2024!

Volkswagen India is celebrating a major milestone as its premium sedan, the Virtus, completes three successful years in the Indian market. Launched in June 2022, the Virtus has steadily climbed the charts to become India’s No. 1premium sedan, topping sales in both 2024 and 2025.

With a segment-leading 32 per cent market share (YTD 2025),the Virtus continues to resonate with buyers looking for a stylish yet practical alternative to SUVs. Furthermore, the Virtus was also the first in its segment to offer a five-starGNCAP safety rating. That said, the Virtus is currently being retailed at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 11.56 lakh.

Commenting on the milestone, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are delighted that Virtus continues to lead the premium sedan segment, resonating deeply with aspirational customers who seek both style and substance. This milestone is a true testament to the trust our customers place in the Virtus and the Volkswagen brand. As the market evolves, we remain focused on innovation and delivering products that inspire confidence and pride.”