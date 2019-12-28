Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen trademarks T-Sport, T-Go, and T-Coupe for upcoming crossovers

December 28, 2019, 05:44 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
19786 Views
Be the first to comment
- VW plans to launch 34 new products across the world next year

- Most of them would be crossovers

Volkswagen will have a busy 2020 with no less than 34 new products planned in the coming year. We had said it earlier, this new global model offensive will mostly comprise of crossovers and SUVs. Now, the newest trademarks from the carmaker confirm this. According to reports, Volkswagen has filed three new trademarks at Germany’s patent office, namely – T-Sport, T-Go and T-Coupe.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

As we have reported earlier, T-Sport will be the smallest SUV based on the new-gen Polo and it will be a VW sub-4 metre offering. This micro-SUV has already been spotted testing and is expected to break cover in the global market soon. It might also be called as Nivus in some markets.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

On the other hand, T-Go is the newest name here. It is speculated to be the production version of the Taigun Concept which Volkswagen showcased back in 2012. Or it might be another micro-SUV with more or less road-focus as compared to the other crossovers in the line-up. At this moment, your guess is as good as ours.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

Lastly, T-Coupe isn’t hard to guess. This new member could be a coupe-crossover version of any of the new SUVs in the same vein as the Atlas Cross Sport. We suspect it to be attached to the coupe-SUV version of Volkswagen’s most popular SUV, which could either be the T-Roc or the T-Cross.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

Most of the SUVs in this new line-up will be based on the new modular MQB platform. We could expect some of this new crop of Volkswagen SUVs to make their way to India along with being a part of the India 2.0 plan. More details of these SUVs would be revealed in the coming days.

