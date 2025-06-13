Volkswagen to Launch Polo-sized EV Next Year

Featuring a front-wheel drive configuration

Expected range of around 400km

At present, the Volkswagen ID range does not include vehicles in the small car segment. But that will change from 2026. By then, the VW ID.2, an electric car the size of the Polo, should be in the market.

Technically, the ID.2 is closely related to the compact entry-level Cupra, called Raval. Unlike the ID.3 and larger models, the ID.2 and the Raval will get front wheel drive. Volkswagen plans to produce both models at the Seat plant in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain. Both will see daylight later this year or early next year.

The approximately 4.4-metre long ID.2 will replace the current Polo in the medium term, and will cost just under 25,000 Euros. That would be about as much as VW is now asking for the petrol-powered Golf, since base versions are no longer available. However, the Golf is on its way out and is to be completely replaced by new EVs.

The battery capacity of the ID.2 is expected to be between 50kWh and 80kWh. This should allow for a range of up to 400km. A somewhat more robust ID.2 X is going to replace the T-Cross crossover in 2026 or 2027.