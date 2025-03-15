CarWale
    Volkswagen to Launch 9 New Models by 2027

    Volkswagen to Launch 9 New Models by 2027
    • Four new EV models incoming
    • Entry-level EV revealed

    With the original Beetle, Volkswagen introduced affordable mobility to millions of people with their compact offering. Now, with the ID. EVERY1 show car, the German brand is presenting an entry-level, all-electric model. Volkswagen will launch the production version in 2027 – with a starting price of around 20,000 euros. The ID. 2all1 will be launched for around 25,000 euros in 2026. Both models are based on Volkswagen’s new modular electric drive platform: the MEB with front-wheel drive.

    Europe is one of the central pillars of the brand’s plan for the future, and VW is aiming to offer a diverse portfolio, from combustion-engine models and hybrids to all-electric vehicles. The production version of the ID. EVERY1 will be the first model to use a fundamentally new software architecture. This means that it can be equipped with new functions throughout its entire life cycle.

    Following the ID. 2all and the sporty ID. Concept GTI, the ID. EVERY1 is based on the new modular electric drive platform. Thanks to the electric front-wheel drive, the MEB platform offers space utilisation and maximum efficiency. The concept vehicle reaches a top speed of 130kmph, and is powered by a newly developed electric drive motor which churns out 95bhp. The range is at least 250 km.

    There will be nine new models by 2027, including the production version of the ID.2all for less than 25,000 euros, and the ID. EVERY1 for around 20,000 euros.

    Volkswagen ID.4 Image
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
