Volkswagen Tiguan X coupe SUV leaked ahead of official launch

    Ajinkya Lad

    - Volkswagen Tiguan X will be specific to China

    - Will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI motor

    The Volkswagen Tiguan X coupe SUV has been leaked ahead of its official debut in China. Like the Volkswagen Tayron X, the Tiguan X too will be specific to the Chinese market.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Right Side View

    Compared to the regular car, the Volkswagen Tiguan X features a sloping roofline and a dramatically raked C-pillar. Overall the front design and the side panels are similar to the Tiguan, but Volkswagen has completely overhauled the rear section. The Tiguan X features Lamborghini-like tri-arrow LED taillights and a widened rear bumper with faux exhaust vents.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Front view

    Although powertrain details aren’t available as yet, the Volkswagen Tiguan X is expected to pack a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor under the hood. The motor will be available in two states of tune – 189bhp and 223bhp.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Rear view

    Like we mentioned earlier, the Volkswagen Tiguan X will be specific to the Chinese market, and it is unlikely to be launched in other markets including India. Instead, we will get the regular Tiguan in India that will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI motor.

