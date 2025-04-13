Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to Launch in India Tomorrow

Comes as a full import

Bookings already on

Volkswagen announced earlier this month that the all-new Tiguan R-Line and the iconic Golf GTI will be launched in India. While the hot hatch will come later, the sporty SUV will be launched in India tomorrow, bookings for which have recently begun.

The new Tiguan R-Line is built on the updated MQB Evo platform, which supports more powertrain options. The R-Line gets several cosmetic enhancements and multiple new premium features, which we have detailed earlier.

Globally, the new Tiguan R-Line has varied powertrain options for petrol, diesel, mild hybrid, and plug-in hybrids. However, the India-spec Tiguan R-Line will get a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG 4MOTION (All Wheel Drive) transmission. Power and torque output is 201bhp and 320Nm torque.

The current Tiguan model, locally assembled at Volkswagen’s plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, is different from the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. The latter will be a CBU. So, we expect it to be priced north of Rs. 50 lakh to factor in the premium incurred due to the additional taxes on CBU. The exact pricing will be announced tomorrow.