Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Teased: India Launch in Q2 2025

Will debut alongside the Golf GTI

Both will arrive via the CBU route

Volkswagen India has confirmed two launches that will take place in the coming months. Known as the Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-Line, both models will arrive via the CBU route by the end of Q2 2025.

Unveiled back in 2023, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line sets itself apart from the vanilla version with the help of aggressively styled front and rear bumpers, new quarter panels, new grille with ‘R’ insert, and LED light bars at the front and the rear. Also up for offer are larger, 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the sportier iteration of the SUV features a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.3-inch fully digital instrument console, OTA updates, ambient lighting, three-spoke steering wheel, and aluminium pedals.

Under the hood, the new Tiguan R-Line is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 261bhp and 400Nm. Transmission options in the global version include six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic units.