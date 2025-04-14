Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched: Now in Pictures

Launched at Rs. 49 lakh, ex-showroom

Deliveries begin on 23 April

Volkswagen has launched the new Tiguan R-Line at an event held in Mumbai. The SUV comes to the Indian market as a completely built unit (CBU) and is priced at Rs. 49 lakh. Deliveries will begin on 23 April, 2025 as pre-bookings had already opened earlier this month, both at VW dealerships nationwide and through the brand’s official website. Here's a picture gallery of the SUV from the launch event.

VW Tiguan R-Line Picture Gallery

The Tiguan R-Line will be offered in six colour options including the signature Persimmon Red Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Oryx White, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and the Cipressino Green Metallic that you see in pictures here.

In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4,539mm in length, 1,859mm in width, and 1,656mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,680mm.

Volkswagen has given the Tiguan R-Line a striking new design with sleek LED headlamps, which flank a stylish glass-covered horizontal strip in the centre with R badging.

On the side, a pronounced shoulder line, sculpted wheel arches, and eye-catching 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are elements that help draw attention.

At the back, a connected horizontal LED light bar connects the dynamic 3D LED tail lamps. The bumpers are tastefully sculpted and complete the modern and distinctive styling of the SUV.

Additional exterior highlights include a glowing trim linking the headlamps, illuminated door handle recesses, and silver-anodised roof rails.

Inside, the Tiguan R-Line continues with its 'R' badging on the seats, an illuminated 'R' emblem on the dashboard, and a customisable 30-colour ambient lighting to add to the delight.

While the seats offer massage functionality with adjustable lumbar support as well, the panoramic sunroof further elevates the sense of space inside its cabin.

Behind the multifunction steering wheel is a 10.25-inch fully digital and customisable instrument cluster. It is integrated with the latest fourth-generation Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB4).

Additionally, a large 15-inch infotainment display with a built-in TFT LCD takes centre stage and supports features such as a head-up display, IDA voice assistant, and a voice enhancer.

Moreover, there's a three-zone 'Climatronic' automatic climate control system for cabin comfort. The SUV gets nine airbags as standard and has earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Besides, the Tiguan R-Line is built on the MQB EVO platform and features an upgraded chassis. This integrates the brand's advanced Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) Pro and a Vehicle Dynamics Manager.

Other safety features include a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, hill descent control, front and rear disc brakes, and Level 2 ADAS, amongst the other equipment.

Powertrain

Powering the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a 2.0-litre TSI EVO petrol engine that churns out 201bhp and 320Nm torque. This mill comes mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and the setup is also equipped with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.