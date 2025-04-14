CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    25,174 Views
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched: Now in Pictures
    • Launched at Rs. 49 lakh, ex-showroom
    • Deliveries begin on 23 April

    Volkswagen has launched the new Tiguan R-Line at an event held in Mumbai. The SUV comes to the Indian market as a completely built unit (CBU) and is priced at Rs. 49 lakh. Deliveries will begin on 23 April, 2025 as pre-bookings had already opened earlier this month, both at VW dealerships nationwide and through the brand’s official website. Here's a picture gallery of the SUV from the launch event.

    VW Tiguan R-Line Picture Gallery

    The Tiguan R-Line will be offered in six colour options including the signature Persimmon Red Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Oryx White, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and the Cipressino Green Metallic that you see in pictures here.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front View

    In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4,539mm in length, 1,859mm in width, and 1,656mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,680mm.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Left Rear Three Quarter

    Volkswagen has given the Tiguan R-Line a striking new design with sleek LED headlamps, which flank a stylish glass-covered horizontal strip in the centre with R badging.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    On the side, a pronounced shoulder line, sculpted wheel arches, and eye-catching 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are elements that help draw attention.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rear View

    At the back, a connected horizontal LED light bar connects the dynamic 3D LED tail lamps. The bumpers are tastefully sculpted and complete the modern and distinctive styling of the SUV.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rear View

    Additional exterior highlights include a glowing trim linking the headlamps, illuminated door handle recesses, and silver-anodised roof rails.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rear Badge

    Inside, the Tiguan R-Line continues with its 'R' badging on the seats, an illuminated 'R' emblem on the dashboard, and a customisable 30-colour ambient lighting to add to the delight.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Right Rear Three Quarter

    While the seats offer massage functionality with adjustable lumbar support as well, the panoramic sunroof further elevates the sense of space inside its cabin.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Right Side View

    Behind the multifunction steering wheel is a 10.25-inch fully digital and customisable instrument cluster. It is integrated with the latest fourth-generation Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB4).

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bootspace

    Additionally, a large 15-inch infotainment display with a built-in TFT LCD takes centre stage and supports features such as a head-up display, IDA voice assistant, and a voice enhancer.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Dashboard

    Moreover, there's a three-zone 'Climatronic' automatic climate control system for cabin comfort. The SUV gets nine airbags as standard and has earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Second Row Roof Mounted Cabin Lamps

    Besides, the Tiguan R-Line is built on the MQB EVO platform and features an upgraded chassis. This integrates the brand's advanced Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) Pro and a Vehicle Dynamics Manager.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Dashboard

    Other safety features include a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, hill descent control, front and rear disc brakes, and Level 2 ADAS, amongst the other equipment.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Powertrain

    Powering the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a 2.0-litre TSI EVO petrol engine that churns out 201bhp and 320Nm torque. This mill comes mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and the setup is also equipped with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Engine Shot
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Next-gen Range Rover Velar Coming Next Year
     Next 
    Kia Syros EV in the Pipeline

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 8.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Apr
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Apr
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Rs. 8.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.04 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Clavis
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    Kia Clavis

    Rs. 11.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th May 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Altroz facelift
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    Tata Altroz facelift

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Rs. 45.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Elroq
    Skoda Elroq

    Rs. 25.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 61.71 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 60.79 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 56.90 Lakh
    PuneRs. 61.90 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 60.78 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 53.92 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 61.78 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 56.86 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 55.83 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched: Now in Pictures