    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched in India at Rs. 49 Lakh

    Ninad Ambre

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched in India at Rs. 49 Lakh
    • Single variant through CBU
    • Deliveries to begin on 23 April

    Volkswagen has launched the all-new Tiguan R-Line in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 49 lakh. This sporty SUV is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant and comes as a full import.

    The new VW Tiguan R-Line is built on the updated MQB Evo platform and boasts many cosmetic changes compared to the standard Tiguan. The sleek headlamps are connected by a glass-covered horizontal strip that gets an 'R' badge to denote exclusivity. The SUV rides on 19-inch wheels and sports dynamic 3D LED lamps.

    The SUV's cabin features a modern interior with 'R' badging on the seats and an illuminated 'R' logo on the dashboard. The seats get a massage function and adjustable lumbar support, while there's customisable ambient lighting. Other features include a 15-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, IDA voice assistant, voice enhancer, and a panoramic sunroof.

    In the international market, Volkswagen offers the Tiguan R-Line in petrol, diesel, mild hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. However, the India-spec Tiguan R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI EVO petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG 4Motion (All Wheel Drive) transmission. Power and torque figures stand at 201bhp and 320Nm.

