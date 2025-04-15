CarWale
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched: ADAS, AWD, Other Tech Detailed

    Ninad Ambre

    • Gets the brand's 4Motion tech
    • Boasts Level 2 ADAS

    Volkswagen launched the Tiguan R-Line in India, replacing the existing standard model. The Tiguan R-Line is a notch up from the outgoing model in terms of sporty styling, more power, new tech, and technologies offered. The SUV is powered by a 201bhp, 2.0-litre petrol engine, and here is a summary of the key highlights from the vehicle’s new equipment.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Dashboard

    Big and Modern Screens

    Since the new Tiguan R-Line is offered in a single variant, it comes with a standard equipment kit. From this, notable features include a huge 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a Digital Cockpit in the form of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. These form the nerve centre for most in-car controls including the infotainment, AC controls for multi-zone HVAC, heating and massage functions for powered front seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, 30-colour ambient lighting, and Park Assist.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Infotainment System

    Level 2 ADAS

    The R-Line comes loaded with an array of safety features including nine airbags, TPMS, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, and all-disc brakes. But the main USP is Level 2 ADAS with 21 driver assistance and safety features. These include an emergency braking system, lane change assist, lane keep assist, driver drowsiness detection, Active Cruise Control, rear traffic alert, and Park Assist Plus.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Left Front Three Quarter

    4Motion All-wheel Drive System

    On the powertrain front, it gets the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) gearbox, but with 4Motion all-wheel drive as standard. Moreover, it has Dynamic Chassis Control with adaptive dampers, a first for the SUV in India. The Tiguan R-Line uses the brand's 4Motion all-wheel drive system with a new generation of Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC Pro) and a Vehicle Dynamics Manager. These control functions of electronic differential locks (XDS) and shock absorbers. The system is capable of applying brake pressure to individual wheels, and even controlling the shock absorber damping to offer neutral, stable, and precise driving.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Dashboard
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
