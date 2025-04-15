Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line ARAI-certified Mileage Revealed!

Available in a single top-spec version

Gets a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Volkswagen India recently launched the sportier iteration of the new-gen Tiguan, the Tiguan R-Line at Rs. 49 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Tiguan R-Line gets plenty of upgrades in terms of exterior styling, interior, and features.

The Tiguan R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 201bhp and 320Nm peak torque. As for the claimed efficiency, the Tiguan R-Line is rated to deliver 12.58kmpl. Notably, the new generation delivers slightly lower mileage compared to the previous generation, which had an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.61kmpl.

Coming to the new-gen Tiguan R-Line, it gets an upgraded feature list which includes three-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS suite, 15-inch infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, park assist plus, powered and ventilated front seats, digital cockpit, and heads-up display.