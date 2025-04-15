CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line ARAI-certified Mileage Revealed!

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    22,250 Views
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line ARAI-certified Mileage Revealed!
    • Available in a single top-spec version
    • Gets a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

    Volkswagen India recently launched the sportier iteration of the new-gen Tiguan, the Tiguan R-Line at Rs. 49 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Tiguan R-Line gets plenty of upgrades in terms of exterior styling, interior, and features.

    The Tiguan R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 201bhp and 320Nm peak torque. As for the claimed efficiency, the Tiguan R-Line is rated to deliver 12.58kmpl. Notably, the new generation delivers slightly lower mileage compared to the previous generation, which had an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.61kmpl.

    Coming to the new-gen Tiguan R-Line, it gets an upgraded feature list which includes three-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS suite, 15-inch infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, park assist plus, powered and ventilated front seats, digital cockpit, and heads-up display.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched: ADAS, AWD, Other Tech Detailed
     Next 
    Honda April Deals: Discounts up to Rs. 76,000!

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 8.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Apr
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Apr
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Rs. 8.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.04 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Clavis
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    Kia Clavis

    Rs. 11.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th May 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Altroz facelift
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    Tata Altroz facelift

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Rs. 45.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Elroq
    Skoda Elroq

    Rs. 25.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 61.71 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 60.79 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 56.90 Lakh
    PuneRs. 61.90 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 60.78 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 53.92 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 61.78 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 56.86 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 55.83 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line ARAI-certified Mileage Revealed!