Volkswagen Tiguan facelift to be launched in India next week

- To be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which generates 187bhp/320Nm

- To get fresh styling and more feature updates

German automaker, Volkswagen will launch the Tiguan facelift in India on 7 December, 2021. The updated model will get a fresh set of styling elements and modern feature upgrades. Last week, the company commenced the local assembly of the Tiguan facelift at its manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Mechanically, the Tiguan will be powered by a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which generates 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which will power all four wheels. Visually, the updated model will get a redesigned fascia featuring a tweaked grille and a revised front bumper. The SUV will now ride on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the vehicle gets LED taillights and a ‘Tiguan’ badging on the boot lid.

As for the interior, the vehicle will get premium upholstery, connected car tech, three-zone climate control, ambient mood lighting, and an illuminated gear knob. For added convenience, the vehicle offers a panoramic sunroof, memory function for the driver seat, sliding rear bench, and more. To learn more about the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan, click here.

Additional details about the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will be known post the official launch.