Volkswagen Tiguan And Allspace to lead premium end of VW SUV onslaught

-VW has announced four new SUVs for the Indian market

-2.0-litre TSI petrol for both cars

Volkswagen has announced an SUV onslaught for the Indian car market. It had hinted that this with its offerings at the 2020 Auto Expo with the showcase of various vehicles. While the highlight of the charge will be the Taigun D-segment SUV, VW will also strengthen its premium offerings with the return of the five-seat Tiguan and continued deliveries of the Tiguan Allspace.

Tiguan

The five-seat Tiguan first came to India in 2017 with diesel power and a rather potent six-speed automatic. It will be re-launched at the end of the year but this time in an updated guise and with petrol power.

Changes here include an updated face, alloy wheels, reworked bumpers and new tail lamps. The interior remains unchanged but it will get the new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital instrument console, and wireless charging.

This updated Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will be offered with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 184bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an eight-speed automatic unit, sending power to all four wheels via the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. It will be locally assembled and is expected to be priced closer to Rs 25 lakh.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allpsace is a seven-seat version of the SUV and is currently on sale at Rs 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It has proved to be a popular offering for the German automaker and will be VW’s flagship model in their SUV line up. We have reviewed the Tiguan Allspace and you can read about that here.

The Tiguan Allspace also makes use of the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol that produces 184bhp/300Nm and will be offered with the eight-speed AT 4Motion AWD system. It will continue to be brought in via the CBU with priced unchanged.