Volkswagen Tayron to be Offered in 7 Colours at Launch

Late last month, Volkswagen India revealed the first of its five new launches for the local market, called the Tayron. The three-row SUV will be offered in a single, fully loaded variant, and the pricing is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In terms of colours, customers purchasing the new Tayron SUV can choose from a range of seven colours. These include Ultra Violet Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx Mother of Pearl Effect, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Nightshade Blue Metallic.

The 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Power output is rated at 201bhp and 320Nm, and it also gets an all-wheel-drive system.

Key highlights of the Tayron include all-LED lighting, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 15-inch touchscreen unit, three-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, and front seats with ventilation, memory, and massage functions.