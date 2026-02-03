CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Tayron to be Offered in 7 Colours at Launch

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    29,463 Views
    Volkswagen Tayron to be Offered in 7 Colours at Launch
    • Prices expected to be out soon
    • Will be offered in a single, fully loaded variant

    Late last month, Volkswagen India revealed the first of its five new launches for the local market, called the Tayron. The three-row SUV will be offered in a single, fully loaded variant, and the pricing is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Front View

    In terms of colours, customers purchasing the new Tayron SUV can choose from a range of seven colours. These include Ultra Violet Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx Mother of Pearl Effect, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Nightshade Blue Metallic.

    The 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Power output is rated at 201bhp and 320Nm, and it also gets an all-wheel-drive system.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Front View

    Key highlights of the Tayron include all-LED lighting, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 15-inch touchscreen unit, three-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, and front seats with ventilation, memory, and massage functions.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Image
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    What the CLA BEV Reveals about Mercedes-Benz India’s Changing EV Strategy
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV to be Launched in India in April 2026

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    19th Feb
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class
    Launching Soon
    Mar 2026
    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster

    Rs. 9.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero 2026
    Mahindra Bolero 2026

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    19th Feb
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 56.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 58.31 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 54.58 Lakh
    PuneRs. 56.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 59.24 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 51.72 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 59.25 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 54.54 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 53.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Tayron to be Offered in 7 Colours at Launch