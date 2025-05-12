CarWale
    Volkswagen Tayron Spied Testing in India

    Desirazu Venkat

    Volkswagen Tayron Spied Testing in India
    • Could arrive here in 2026
    • Rival to the Skoda Kodiaq

    Volkswagen will jump back into the three-row SUV game sometime within the next 12 months with the Tayron SUV. It’s a successor to the Tiguan Allspace, and will be a rival to the recently launched Skoda Kodiaq SUV. In fact, it’s the Kodiaq’s sister car and is likely to be assembled (like the Kodiaq) at the automaker’s factory near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

    The India-spec Tayron is expected to have the same specs, features, and space as the new-gen Kodiaq. This means a 2.0-litre petrol with a seven-speed AT and 4X4. The feature list is expected to include things like multi-zone climate control, dual digital screen with phone mirroring, 360-degree camera, full LED light package, and three rows of luxury seating.

    The Tayron will mark VW’s entry, rather re-entry, taking the fight not only against cars like the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner, but also to rivals like the BYD Seal, BYD Sealion 7, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
