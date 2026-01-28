CarWale
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Unveiled in India

    Jay Shah

    • Flagship seven-seater SUV
    • Powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine with AWD

    Volkswagen India has unveiled the new Tayron R-Line SUV for the Indian market. Positioned as the brand’s flagship offering, the Tayron sits at the top of Volkswagen’s SUV portfolio and brings a strong focus on performance, technology and premium appeal.

    At the heart of the Tayron R-Line is a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and comes with Volkswagen’s all-wheel-drive system as standard.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Rear View

    In terms of design, the Tayron R-Line features exclusive sporty elements such as R-Line specific front and rear bumpers, distinctive badging on the grille and doors, and 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. It also gets HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic cornering function, illuminated Volkswagen logos at the front and rear, and LED tail lamps with variable lighting signatures.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Dashboard

    The interior is equally feature rich, headlined by a large 15-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital cabin. Highlights include front seats with ventilation, memory, and massage function, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, and a Harman Kardon sound system with 11 speakers. Safety and driver assistance are covered by a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite, nine airbags including a central airbag, a 360-degree camera, and Park Assist Plus.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Left Rear Three Quarter

    With its combination of performance, advanced features, and premium positioning, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is expected to take on rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian in the full-size SUV segment. Launch timelines and pricing details are expected to be announced at a later date.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Image
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Gallery

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 56.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 58.31 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 54.58 Lakh
    PuneRs. 56.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 59.24 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 51.72 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 59.25 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 54.54 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 53.55 Lakh

