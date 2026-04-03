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    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week
    • Prices to be announced on 9 April
    • Will get illuminated logos

    Volkswagen has released the first teaser of the new Taigun facelift which is set to be launched in India on 9 April. The updated SUV is expected to get a revised exterior design, new features, and a fresh gearbox option. As seen from the teaser image, the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun will get a revised LED DRL setup, tweaked front bumper with new blacked-out inserts on either side, fresh set of alloy wheels, and a pair of redesigned LED tail lights.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Previous sightings of the Taigun facelift’s test mules have revealed additional updates in the form of LED light bars at the front and rear, tweaked rear bumper, illuminated logos borrowed from its elder sibling, the Tayron, and all-LED headlamps. The interior of the new facelifted Taigun is likely to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera. Also up for offer could be a massage function for the rear seats and an ADAS suite.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, Volkswagen is expected to retain the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. Apart from the six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units that will be carried over, it could get the new eight-speed torque converter automatic unit that debuted in the recently launched Kushaq facelift. Once launched, it will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Renault Duster, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the Maruti Grand Vitara.

    Volkswagen Taigun 2026 Image
    Volkswagen Taigun 2026
    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 Lakh
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