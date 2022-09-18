Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary edition — Now in Pictures

Volkswagen India has recently launched the Taigun First Anniversary Edition to commemorate its one year in the country. The SUV is available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in Dynamic Line and Topline trims and the Anniversary Edition will be based on these trims. There are some cosmetic changes to differentiate it from the standard version, and this picture gallery highlights all of these.

Apart from the standard Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red exterior body colour options, Volkswagen has introduced a new shade of Rising Blue, especially with this Anniversary Edition.

There's special badging, black ORVMs, black C-pillars, black roof foil, window visors, door-edge protectors, aluminium pedals, new fog lamps, and body-coloured door trim.

The First Anniversary Edition is powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque. It comes mated either to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.