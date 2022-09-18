CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary edition — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary edition — Now in Pictures

    Volkswagen India has recently launched the Taigun First Anniversary Edition to commemorate its one year in the country. The SUV is available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in Dynamic Line and Topline trims and the Anniversary Edition will be based on these trims. There are some cosmetic changes to differentiate it from the standard version, and this picture gallery highlights all of these.

    Volkswagen Taigun Left Front Three Quarter

    Apart from the standard Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red exterior body colour options, Volkswagen has introduced a new shade of Rising Blue, especially with this Anniversary Edition.

    Volkswagen Taigun Front Fender

    There's special badging, black ORVMs, black C-pillars, black roof foil, window visors, door-edge protectors, aluminium pedals, new fog lamps, and body-coloured door trim.

    Volkswagen Taigun Rear Door Handle

    The First Anniversary Edition is powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque. It comes mated either to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

    Volkswagen Taigun Steering Wheel
    Weekly news round-up: Maruti Grand Vitara gathers 53,000 bookings, Toyota Glanza CNG variant specs leaked, Tata Tiago EV unveil details

    Volkswagen Taigun Gallery

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
