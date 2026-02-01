CarWale
    Volkswagen Seeing Higher Demand for Top-spec Virtus and Taigun

    Volkswagen Seeing Higher Demand for Top-spec Virtus and Taigun
    • Accounts for 60 per cent of total demand
    • Facelift for both models this year

    Volkswagen is seeing a higher demand for its top-spec versions of the Taigun and the Virtus. In fact, the automaker has revealed that 60 per cent of its total sales are from the GT, GT Plus, and GT Sport Plus variants. Further, this demand has been split in favour of automatic powertrains across both engine options.

    The automaker offers the GT trim across both engine options for both vehicles, while the GT Plus/GT Plus Chrome and GT Sport Plus are offered only with the 1.5-litre engine mated to a seven-speed DSG. This engine produces 148bhp and 250Nm

    Volkswagen Virtus Front View

    Both cars will get a mid-life facelift later this year, as announced by the automaker during the unveil of the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. The updates are expected to be in line with what was showcased for the Skoda Kushaq facelift, and include design as well as feature upgrades. The Tayron, Taigun, and the Virtus will be joined by three other vehicles by the end of 2026, and you can check those out in a separate story. The automaker also revealed that it was working on ADAS for its India 2.0 models, but did not reveal an implementation timeline.

