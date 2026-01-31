CarWale
    Volkswagen Polo for India Canned – But With a Twist!

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volkswagen Polo for India Canned – But With a Twist!
    • A new sub-four metre SUV is in the works
    • To sit below the Taigun

    Volkswagen India has shut the door on the return of the Polo hatchback in the country. However, the story does not end there. Instead of bringing back the iconic nameplate, the German carmaker is now developing an all-new sub-four metre SUV for India, signalling a clear shift in strategy to align with current market demand.

    The upcoming compact SUV will sit below the Volkswagen Taigun in the brand’s Indian line-up and is expected to mirror the approach taken by Skoda with the Skoda Kylaq. While it will be smaller in footprint, the new model is likely to borrow several design cues from the Taigun, including its sharp styling and upright SUV stance.

    In terms of features, the sub-four metre Volkswagen SUV is expected to offer a strong value proposition. The equipment list could include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and automatic climate control. That said, ADAS is likely to be missing, as Volkswagen Group’s budget-oriented models in India are yet to receive this technology.

    Under the bonnet, the new compact Volkswagen SUV is expected to be powered by the familiar 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. This motor will likely be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as well as a six-speed automatic torque converter.

    Given the positive response and attention that the Kylaq has generated for Skoda, expectations are high for Volkswagen’s offering as well. With the brand’s reputation for solid dynamics and build quality, the upcoming SUV could appeal strongly to buyers looking for a fun-to-drive compact SUV at a more accessible price point.

    Pricing is expected to start in the region of Rs. 7.50 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh, ex-showroom, placing it right in the thick of one of India’s most competitive segments.

