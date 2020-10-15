Volkswagen Polo and Vento Red and White Editions launched to celebrate festival season

-Available on the Polo Highline Plus AT and Vento Highline AT

-No additional cost over standard prices of variants

To celebrate the upcoming festival, Volkswagen launched special versions of the Polo and Vento. Dubbed the Polo and Vento Red and White Editions, they get special red and white paint schemes and is based on the top-spec Polo Highline Plus AT and Vento Highline AT models. The former is priced at Rs 9.19 lakh while the latter is priced at Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

These being top-of-the-line cars, you get touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, rain-sensing wipers, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and LED DRLs. Both are powered by a 1.0-litre petrol motor producing 109bhp/175Nm and mated to a six-speed torque converter.

Commenting on the arrival of the Volkswagen Polo and Vento Red and White Editions, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are delighted to introduce our special Red & White edition on the Polo and Vento under our annual festive campaign ‘Volksfest 2020’. The initiative is in line with our commitment to continuously engage with the customers through our unique and enhanced feature offerings. The Polo and Vento continue to be strong contenders within their segments, the added dash of style will make an attractive value proposition for our customers.”

Along with the introduction of Red and White special edition, the Volksfest campaign will comprise a slew of offers for existing and potential customers viz., exchange & loyalty benefits, attractive offers on service products, finance options and assured gifts on every test drive and new purchases. Like its name, the special Red and touchpoints White edition is available in Flash Red, Sunset Red and Candy White depending on the model. Customers will be able to avail the offers & make bookings across all our sales touch points during this festive season.