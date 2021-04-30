CarWale
    Volkswagen India rolls out new service programme

    Jay Shah

    - Genuine spare parts costs reduced by 11 per cent

    - Mobile service units fleet now cover 80 per cent of the country

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced a host of service initiatives undertaken by the company to provide a transparent and hassle-free ownership experience to its patrons. 

    Firstly, the carmaker has reduced the cost of genuine spare parts by up to 11 per cent. Furthermore, the engine oil (gasoline) prices have been slashed by almost 32 per cent. Customers can also available several benefits through ‘Service Value Packages’ that can reduce the ownership costs by 24 per cent. 

    The automaker has expanded its fleet of mobile service units. The fleet now covers nearly 80 per cent of the country offering door-step service facilities. The service units are equipped to undertake small repair and maintenance work along with quick vehicle health check before initiating a long road journey. 

    Another initiative by the brand includes ‘Volkswagen Service Cam’ that seeks prior consent from the vehicle owner before carrying out additional repairs. The customer can inspect the vehicle via a video recording before approving the requested scope of work. 

    Before booking a service appointment, customers now have the option to calculate and view their service estimate on the brand’s official website. The ‘One-Price’ policy ensures the same and uniform costs across the country. 

    With the introduction of these service initiatives, Volkswagen states that its best-selling models like the Polo and the Vento are now 23 to 25 per cent (depending upon the variant) economical to own. These service benefits will also be applicable on soon to be launched Taigun SUV.

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, one of our key endeavors is to offer our customers a strong value proposition across our products and services. With the enhanced service strategy, we aim to offer our customers global service standards and peace of mind ownership experience by servicing a Volkswagen vehicle through highly qualified and trained service technicians. Their expertise coupled with our efforts towards reducing cost of ownership, accessibility and providing a holistic experience makes Volkswagen a preferred brand among consumers.”

    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
