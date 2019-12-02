Please Tell Us Your City

  • Volkswagen India registers 17 per cent growth in November 2019

Volkswagen India registers 17 per cent growth in November 2019

December 02, 2019, 05:48 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- 2,937 units of Volkswagen cars have been sold in India in November 2019

- Registers 17 per cent growth last month as compared to the same period last year

- Effective from 1 September Volkswagen India offers five year warranty or diesel carlines

Volkswagen India has reported 17 per cent growth in November 2019 as compared to the same period last year. The German car manufacturer has sold 2,937 units last month. It is interesting to note that the brand has been witnessing consecutive month-on-month growth in India, despite the fact that the industry has been struggling with low sales. 

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We’re extremely delighted with our performance this month. The consecutive growth reinstates the trust and preference of our customers in Volkswagen. Amidst tough market conditions, the brand has consistently delivered its value proposition to customers in this region.”

Starting from 2019, Volkswagen cars are offered with standard vehicle warranty of four years /1,00,000km. Additionally, Volkswagen badged cars are available with four year free road side assistance and three free services for one year or up to 15,000km, whichever is earlier. Starting from 1 September 2019, Volkswagen has announced a five year warranty for its diesel carlines to further strengthen its foothold in the country. 

