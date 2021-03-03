CarWale
    Volkswagen India introduces business services on WhatsApp

    Jay Shah

    1,234 Views
    Volkswagen India introduces business services on WhatsApp

    - Launched under the Sarvottam 2.0 program

    - Exclusive Taigun squad created for prospective buyers

    Volkswagen India has launched its business service on WhatsApp under the brand’s Sarvottam 2.0 initiative. Through this platform, customers will be able to access a host of services which include current and upcoming products, booking of a test drive or service appointment, finding nearest dealership, inquiry on after-sales service, reach out to roadside assistance, and customer care.

    Patrons will be able to reach the brand with the verified number - +91 8433950909. The business account is hosted by a chatbot equipped with Natural Language Processing (NLP), which is an AI-based tool capable of answering the queries of the users. 

    Meanwhile, the German carmaker is also gearing up to launch the mid-size SUV, Taigun in the coming months. It will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform with 90 per cent localisation. The powertrain is likely to include two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. Transmission duties will mostly be handled by a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG unit. To know more about the Taigun, click here.

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Accessibility is the core theme for Volkswagen India across its brand and product initiatives. Through the WhatsApp for business service, we intend to provide our customers convenience and seamless access of our products & services. At the press of a button, our customers can avail a host of facilities that offer them real time, transparent, and thorough communication from the brand Volkswagen.”

    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
