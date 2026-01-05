Volkswagen ID.Polo Gets All-new Interior Based on Customer Feedback

Volkswagen has revealed a completely redesigned interior that will feature across its future ID electric models, with the all-new ID. Based on customer feedback, the new interior focuses on better usability, improved material quality, and a cleaner, more user-friendly layout.

The highlight of the update is the renewed emphasis on physical controls. The new dashboard integrates more dedicated buttons for frequently used functions, including climate control and hazard lights, paired with a simplified screen layout and familiar Volkswagen operating logic. This approach is aimed at improving ease of use while driving, addressing customer feedback around touchscreen-heavy interiors.

The ID.Polo’s cabin features a horizontal design theme, with two large displays aligned along the driver’s line of sight. These include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a nearly 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There is a new rotary controller between the cup holders, which allows for quick audio adjustments.

Material quality is also claimed to be improved. The dashboard and door panels feature fabric-covered surfaces, while Volkswagen claims that all touch points – buttons, switches, and handles - have been designed to deliver a more premium feel.

A standout feature of the new cockpit is the retro-themed digital instrument display. With the press of a button, the instrument cluster can switch to classic layouts inspired by the first-generation Golf from the 1980s, adding a playful touch to the otherwise modern interior.