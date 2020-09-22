Volkswagen ID.4 light design revealed

- The LED matrix headlights with daytime headlights and headlights greet before the drive starts

- The 3D LED tail light clusters is a new technology for extremely homogeneous light

Volkswagen has revealed the light design of its upcoming electric SUV, the ID.4. The German car manufacturers claims that the exterior lighting plays an integral part of the electric SUV’s design concept and stages in a new way. Until now, automotive designers have drawn attention to the highlights using chrome details and strips on the inside and the outside. In recent times, the trend has moved to new light elements on the exterior.

Klaus Zyciora, Volkswagen Group Head of Design and former Head of Volkswagen Brand Design states that, “Light is the new chrome. Light plays a major role, especially for an electric vehicle. It represents energy and electricity, but also warmth and safety. Light is a perfect symbol for the mobility of the future.”

Large headlights dominate the front end of the electric SUV to lend it a friendly look. They already largely feature LED technology as standard. The tail light clusters have been fully equipped with light-emitting diodes and a red light strip connects them to each other. The exterior mirror housings feature an additional light element: they conceal logo projectors which project a diamond-shaped pattern, ID. models’ typical design motif, onto the ground upon opening the doors.

Customers can also opt for optional IQ.Light with LED matrix headlights. The light modules are made up of eleven individual LEDs each, which can be individually switched off and dimmed. They consequently emit an intelligently controlled, continuous main beam, which illuminates the road without dazzling other road users. The modules bear a strong resemblance to human eyes. Illuminated rings with a flattened lower section surround them – they are the hallmark of ID. models featuring IQ.Light. Honeycomb-shaped openings in the modules’ housings and all-round fibre optic cables generate the daytime running light. When the lighting is on, a light strip runs across the front end to link the headlights to each other.

Light modules in the headlights communicate with the driver even before the ID.4 sets off on a journey and whenever drivers approach the vehicle with the key, the lights electrically swivel upwards from the bottom, to welcome them by looking up. With the Keyless Advanced access system on board, the vehicle features an enhanced welcome scenario; in this case, the light modules “open their eyes” and then additionally swivel to the side – making the impression that the vehicle is seeking an eye contact with the approaching driver.

For the first time, Volkswagen has introduced a 3D LED taillight cluster in the ID.4. The tail light forms a flat curve and has a particularly homogeneous and vivid effect. In each case, nine fibre optic cable surfaces emit the light in an unusually rich red. Each of these discs, consisting of several, thin layers, appear to be floating in front of a black background. The brake lights light up in the shape of an ‘X’. Fast-paced animations in the lights initiate from the logo to welcome drivers and bid them farewell. Customers can switch over between two design modes. The 3D LED taillight clusters additionally incorporate a dynamic turn signal – it moves from the inside towards the outside to thus clearly convey in which direction the vehicle is heading.

More details about Volkswagen ID.4 will be known post its global unveiling on 23 September. The first vehicle will be delivered before the end of this year.