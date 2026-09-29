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    Volkswagen ID. Tiguan electric SUV Coming Next Month

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    Sagar Bhanushali
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    Volkswagen ID. Tiguan electric SUV Coming Next Month
    • To launch in early 2027
    • ICE model to be sold alongside the new EV version

    Volkswagen is set to unveil the new ID. Tiguan in early October, bringing one of its most popular SUV nameplates into the brand’s electric vehicle line-up. The all-electric SUV is scheduled to enter global markets in early 2027 and will succeed the ID.4 and ID.5.

    The ID. Tiguan will feature a completely new design, with Volkswagen claiming that its visual presence will place it closer to a segment above. The company is yet to reveal detailed specifications, with the production-ready model currently undergoing testing under camouflage.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Left Side View

    Volkswagen will continue to sell the conventional Tiguan alongside the electric model. The existing SUV will retain its petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The move also marks an expansion of Volkswagen’s strategy of using familiar nameplates for its EVs, following the ID. Polo and ID. Cross. The company says more than 8.3 million Tiguans have been produced globally.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Left Rear Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 47.11 Lakhonwards
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