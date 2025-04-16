Volkswagen Golf GTI Spotted Undisguised: Launch Likely Soon

Price to be announced in the coming weeks

Arrives via the CBU route

Ahead of its launch anticipated to take place in the next few weeks, the new Volkswagen Golf GTI has been spotted sans camouflage on Indian roads. This sighting comes just a few days after the brand introduced the Tiguan R-Line in the country.

As seen in the images here, the 2025 Golf GTI for India has been spotted in a light grey shade, which will be one of the several options offered with the model. Design highlights include all-LED lighting up front, LED light bar on the grille, fog lights in mini hexagon-shaped elements, large machined alloy wheels with red brake callipers, wraparound tail lights, dual tip exhausts, integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

The front and rear bumpers get an aggressive styling, and the Volkswagen logo at the front is illuminated too. Also up for offer will be a blacked-out roof, which is likely to be standard. The GTI badge on the front doors will also get red highlights.

Inside, the new Golf GTI is likely to come equipped with an ADAS suite, 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, sunroof, multi-zone climate control, HUD, and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the upcoming Volkswagen Golf GTI will be propelled by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Tuned to develop an output of 260bhp and 370Nm, it can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in 5.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250kmph.