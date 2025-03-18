CarWale
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Spotted in India Ahead of Launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Spotted in India Ahead of Launch
    • To be launched in the coming months
    • One of two new car launches planned soon

    Earlier this month, Volkswagen announced the launch of two new products for the Indian market, the Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-Line. The latter even has a launch timeline, scheduled to take place on 14 April.

    Now, there is a development for the Golf GTI too, ahead of its impending price reveal. A single unit of the model has been spotted at what seems to be Volkswagen's manufacturing facility. The unmasked car reveals a light grey paint, blacked-out B-pillar, machined alloy wheels, integrated spoiler, black inserts for the front bumper, wraparound LED taillights, and a single-tip exhaust.

    Under the hood, the new Volkswagen Golf GTI will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DCT transmission. The power output will stand at 260bhp and 370Nm, with a top speed of 250kmph. Additionally, it can reach 100kmph from a standstill in 5.9 seconds.

    Other key features of the upcoming Golf GTI will include all-LED lighting, 12.9-inch touchscreen unit, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, sunroof, heads-up display, multi-zone climate control, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Image
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Rs. 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
