Volkswagen Golf GTI Spotted in India Ahead of Launch

To be launched in the coming months

One of two new car launches planned soon

Earlier this month, Volkswagen announced the launch of two new products for the Indian market, the Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-Line. The latter even has a launch timeline, scheduled to take place on 14 April.

Now, there is a development for the Golf GTI too, ahead of its impending price reveal. A single unit of the model has been spotted at what seems to be Volkswagen's manufacturing facility. The unmasked car reveals a light grey paint, blacked-out B-pillar, machined alloy wheels, integrated spoiler, black inserts for the front bumper, wraparound LED taillights, and a single-tip exhaust.

Under the hood, the new Volkswagen Golf GTI will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DCT transmission. The power output will stand at 260bhp and 370Nm, with a top speed of 250kmph. Additionally, it can reach 100kmph from a standstill in 5.9 seconds.

Other key features of the upcoming Golf GTI will include all-LED lighting, 12.9-inch touchscreen unit, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, sunroof, heads-up display, multi-zone climate control, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

