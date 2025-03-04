CarWale
    Volkswagen Golf GTI is Coming to India!

    Haji Chakralwale

    26,727 Views
    Volkswagen Golf GTI is Coming to India!
    • Will be launched in Q2, 2025
    • To debut alongside the Tiguan R-Line

    Volkswagen India has upped their game with their global product lineup for India. With a surprise announcement, the automaker has revealed its plan to bring its popular international models, the Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-Line to India by the second quarter of 2025.

    Volkswagen Right Rear Three Quarter

    Internationally, the GTI-spec Golf is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, coupled with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate approximately 260bhp and 370Nm torque, sending power to the front wheels. In this state of tune, the Golf GTI can sprint from zero to 100kmph in only 5.9 seconds, attaining a top speed of 250kmph.

    Design-wise, the hot hatch gets aggressive styling cues with pod-like LED Headlamps, connected LED DRLs, star-shaped LED fog lamps, wide lower grille, and a GTI badge finished in red, located on the grille. Further adding to the sportiness of the hatchback are the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, along with twin exhaust pipes.

    Volkswagen Dashboard

    As for the features, the global spec Golf GTI comes packing a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument panel, multi-zone climate control, ADAS, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, and a sunroof.

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Image
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Rs. 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase Facelift: Now in Pictures
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta Gets New Variants

