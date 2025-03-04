Volkswagen Golf GTI is Coming to India!

Will be launched in Q2, 2025

To debut alongside the Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen India has upped their game with their global product lineup for India. With a surprise announcement, the automaker has revealed its plan to bring its popular international models, the Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-Line to India by the second quarter of 2025.

Internationally, the GTI-spec Golf is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, coupled with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate approximately 260bhp and 370Nm torque, sending power to the front wheels. In this state of tune, the Golf GTI can sprint from zero to 100kmph in only 5.9 seconds, attaining a top speed of 250kmph.

Design-wise, the hot hatch gets aggressive styling cues with pod-like LED Headlamps, connected LED DRLs, star-shaped LED fog lamps, wide lower grille, and a GTI badge finished in red, located on the grille. Further adding to the sportiness of the hatchback are the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, along with twin exhaust pipes.

As for the features, the global spec Golf GTI comes packing a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument panel, multi-zone climate control, ADAS, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, and a sunroof.