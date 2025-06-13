Volkswagen Golf GTI Deliveries Commenced across India

Available in a single top-spec version

Priced at Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volkswagen India has begun delivering the recently launched Golf GTI across the country. Imported in limited numbers, the automaker confirmed that the first import batch, consisting of 150 units, has already been booked.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is available in a single fully-loaded version, priced at Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can opt for the hot hatch in four exterior paint hues, including Moonstone Grey, Kings Red Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and Oryx White.

What power’s the Golf GTI, is a Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line shared 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine capable of producing 261bhp and 370Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox and is capable of precise gear shifts, leading to a zero-to-100 kmph sprint of under 6 seconds.

