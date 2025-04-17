Volkswagen Golf GTI Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch!

To be offered in four exterior paint schemes

Prices to be announced in the coming month

Volkswagen India has revealed the prices of the Tiguan R-Line, and now it is turn to bring the second CBU model, the Golf GTI, to India. The performance hot hatch will be launched in the coming month. And ahead of it, the automaker has revealed the exterior colour options of the India-spec Golf GTI.

The Golf GTI will be offered in four exterior paint schemes, including Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium, Moonstone Grey, and Kings Red Premium Metallic. While the Grenadilla Black is a solid colour, the other three are finished in dual-tone.

Furthermore, the Golf GTI will ride on 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. And as for the interior, the cabin will feature dual-tone black and silver seats with contrasting red accents.

Mechanically, a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox will do the duty in the new Golf GTI. This motor is tuned to generate 260bhp and 370Nm of peak torque with a claimed zero to 100kmph acceleration time of 5.9 seconds.