Volkswagen Golf GTI Arrives at Local Dealerships

Priced at Rs. 53 lakh

Available in a single, fully-loaded variant

Volkswagen India introduced the Golf GTI in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is limited to 150 units in its first batch, has now started reaching local dealerships.

As seen in the images here, the new Volkswagen Golf GTI is painted in a shade of Moonstone Grey. This is one of the four colours available with the model, with others including Oryx White, Kings Red Metallic, and Grenadilla Black Metallic. We have driven the Golf GTI and you can read our review on the website.

Under the hood, the 2025 Golf GTI for India is propelled by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine belting out 261bhp and 370Nm. This motor is paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox, which enables the car to sprint from zero to 100kmph in 5.8 seconds.

Coming to the feature list, the Volkswagen Golf GTI comes equipped with all-LED lighting, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual exhausts with chrome tips, panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, three-spoke steering wheel, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven airbags, and ambient lighting. Notably, Volkswagen has confirmed a second batch of the Golf GTI for India, which is expected to arrive by the end of the year.

