CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Arrives at Local Dealerships

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    29,995 Views
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Arrives at Local Dealerships
    • Priced at Rs. 53 lakh
    • Available in a single, fully-loaded variant

    Volkswagen India introduced the Golf GTI in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is limited to 150 units in its first batch, has now started reaching local dealerships.

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Right Side View

    As seen in the images here, the new Volkswagen Golf GTI is painted in a shade of Moonstone Grey. This is one of the four colours available with the model, with others including Oryx White, Kings Red Metallic, and Grenadilla Black Metallic. We have driven the Golf GTI and you can read our review on the website.

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2025 Golf GTI for India is propelled by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine belting out 261bhp and 370Nm. This motor is paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox, which enables the car to sprint from zero to 100kmph in 5.8 seconds.

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Dashboard

    Coming to the feature list, the Volkswagen Golf GTI comes equipped with all-LED lighting, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual exhausts with chrome tips, panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, three-spoke steering wheel, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven airbags, and ambient lighting. Notably, Volkswagen has confirmed a second batch of the Golf GTI for India, which is expected to arrive by the end of the year.

    Image Source

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Image
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Rs. 53.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Citroen Announces Special Offers to Celebrate Fourth Anniversary
     Next 
    2025 Hyundai Verna SX+ Variant Launched: All You Need to Know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Hatchbacks
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 4.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 21.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Rs. 53.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Launching Soon
    Jun 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Rs. 53.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 63.19 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 65.71 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 61.50 Lakh
    PuneRs. 63.19 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 65.70 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 58.28 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 66.77 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 61.46 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 60.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Golf GTI Arrives at Local Dealerships