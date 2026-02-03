Volkswagen Eyeing Local Assembly for India-spec BEV

Could be launched post-2027

Model not specified

Volkswagen is looking at local assembly for an India-spec BEV. This is in line with what its sister company, Skoda, had said in 2024, with regards to its own EV model that would come to India. The automaker said that it wanted full clarity on the new CAFE norms, as well as the Centre's stand on taxation for EVs and hybrid cars. Volkswagen's move appears to be largely cost-driven, as it participates in segments where the competition is extremely tight, with every move having a larger-scale implication in the long term. Even the new FTA is expected to benefit EVs only in the long term, and neither Skoda nor VW are expected to wait that long to progress their electric journey.

Initially, it appeared that Volkswagen and Skoda would make a Kushaq/Taigun-sized EV, as that was the new competitive segment at that time. Both have now altered their stance about what segment of vehicles they will enter,as far as their BEV competition is concerned. One of the potential products we see from the VW range, is the new ID.Polo. It carries a badge that has achieved legendary status in India, and offers the right kind of size and specs to be in a competitive price bracket. The EVs will be assembled at the automaker's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant, where the group currently assembles models from Skoda, Volkswagen, and Audi.