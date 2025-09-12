CarWale
    VinFast VF6 variants explained

    Desirazu Venkat

    VinFast VF6 variants explained
    • Offered in three variants
    • One battery pack, two outputs

    The VinFast VF6 has finally been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 16.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). This is one of the two debut models from the Vietnamese automaker alongside the slightly larger VF7.

    VF6 Earth

    This is the 'entry-level' variant for the VF6 and is priced at Rs 16.49 lakh. It is offered only with a 59.5kWh battery and mated to an FWD motor producing 130bhp and 250Nm. Given the price, even this entry-level model is pretty loaded when it comes to features, and here is what's on offer:

      • Climate control with rear AC vents
      • Auto-dimming IRVM
      • 12.9-inch infotainment display
      • Wireless phone mirroring
      • Cabin modes (pet and valet)
      • Connected car technology
      • Full LED light package
      • Power driver's seat
      • Seven airbags
      • TPMS
      • 360-degree camera package

    VF6 Wind

    This is the more loaded variant of the VF6 and whilst having the same 59.5kWh battery pack, its motor's output stands at 150bhp and 310Nm but is still FWD. The claimed range here at 463km is 5km less than what's on offer in the Earth variant. Prices start at Rs 17.79 lakh, and over the former, you get the following:

      • 18-inch alloy wheels
      • Vegan leather upholstery
      • Ventilated front seats
      • Dual-zone climate control
      • HUD
      • Level 2 ADAS
      • Power driver's seat
      • Heated ORVMs
      • Eight-speaker audio system
    VF6 Wind Infinity

    This offers the same features as the VF6 Wind but with the addition of a panoramic glass roof and a free curtain for the glass roof, the latter of which was announced at the time of the VF6's launch. It is priced at Rs 18.29 lakh, a premium of Rs 50,000 over the Wind variant.

    Bigger role in the fight

    The VF6 will be the more crucial of the two in terms of volumes. It is their rival to the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, Maruti e Vitara, Mahindra BE6, MG ZS EV, Kia Carens Clavis EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and future models from VW-Skoda, Honda, Renault, and Nissan.

    Popular Videos

    VinFast VF6 First Look: 6 Must-Knows Before India Launch!
    youtube-icon
    VinFast VF6 First Look: 6 Must-Knows Before India Launch!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    7003 Views
    52 Likes
