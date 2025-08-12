VinFast VF6 Electric SUV Spied Testing Ahead of India Launch

Expected launch later this month

Pre-bookings open for Rs. 21,000

The upcoming VinFast VF6 electric SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads, indicating that its launch is imminent. Finished in a striking blue shade and wearing temporary registration plates, the test mule appears production-ready with no camouflage, revealing its coupe-like SUV silhouette and distinctive rear styling.

Design Highlights

The VF6 sports connected LED tail lamps with a full-width light bar, an integrated roof spoiler, and a sculpted tailgate featuring the brand’s ‘V’ emblem. The rear bumper gets a contrasting lower section with a diffuser-like design, while the overall stance is compact yet sporty, in line with global-spec models.

Variants and Colours

As confirmed earlier, the VF6 will be offered in two trims — Earth and Wind — with six colour options: Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint.

Technical Specifications

Powering the VF6 will be a front-mounted electric motor producing 201bhp and 310Nm, paired with a 59.6kWh battery pack. It will feature Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, and a head-up display.

Expected Price and Rivals

The VF6 is expected to be priced between Rs. 18 lakh and Rs. 24 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and the Tata Curvv EV variants.

Main Image - Gaadiwaadi.com