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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Which 7-Seater Electric MPV To Buy?

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    Jay Shah

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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Which 7-Seater Electric MPV To Buy?

    The three-row electric MPV space is steadily gaining traction, and the newly launched Vinfast VF MPV 7 has entered a segment that already includes options like the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX 7, and Mahindra XEV 9S. In this comparison, we take a closer look at how the VF MPV 7 stacks up against the Carens Clavis EV across key parameters.

    Dimensions and Road Presence

    While the Carens Clavis EV carries forward the familiar design of its ICE counterpart with EV-specific tweaks, the VF MPV 7 is the brand’s third product for the India market.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Vinfast VF MPV 7

    Length (in mm)

    4550

    4740

    Width (in mm)

    1800

    1872

    Height (in mm)

    1730

    1734

    Wheelbase (in mm)

    2780

    2840

    Ground Clearance (in mm)

    200

    170

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    On paper, the VF MPV 7 is clearly the larger vehicle, with a longer wheelbase that should translate to better rear-row space. It also has a stronger road presence. However, the Clavis EV holds an advantage in ground clearance, which could be more practical for Indian road conditions.

    Prices and Variants

    Exterior Left Side View

    The Carens Clavis EV offers greater flexibility, available with two battery pack options, multiple variants, and six colour choices, priced between Rs. 17.99 lakh and Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Exterior Right Side View

    In contrast, the VF MPV 7 is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant priced at Rs. 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Vinfast offsets this with added ownership benefits such as three-year free maintenance, seven-year vehicle warranty, and a 10-year battery warranty, along with complimentary charging at Vinfast stations until March 2029.

    Powertrain and Range

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Vinfast VF MPV 7

    Battery Pack

    42kWh & 51.4kWh

    60.13kWh

    Power Output

    133bhp/255Nm (42kWh)

    169bhp/255Nm (51.4kWh)

    201bhp/280Nm

    Claimed Range

    404km (42kWh)

    490km (51.4kWh)

    517km

    Charging Option

    10-80 % : 39 mins, 100 kW charger

    10 - 70 % : 30 mins

    The VF MPV 7 takes the lead here with a larger battery pack, higher output, and a longer claimed range. While the Clavis EV offers choice, the Vinfast delivers stronger outright performance and touring capability.

    Features and Cabin Experience

    Interior Dashboard

    This is where the Carens Clavis EV makes a strong case. Kia’s offering is feature-rich, especially in the top-spec HTX Plus ER trim. It includes ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, dual-pane sunroof, Bose audio system, air purifier, rear seat tables, sunblinds, six airbags, and the option of captain seats. The cabin also feels more premium and family-oriented.

    Interior Dashboard

    The VF MPV 7, on the other hand, adopts a minimalist approach. While it gets larger 19-inch wheels and a darker interior theme, the overall feature list is comparatively limited, and the cabin may feel less plush than the Kia’s.

    Which 7-seater electric MPV should you choose?

    Both MPVs cater to slightly different priorities. The VF MPV 7 stands out for its size, performance, and driving range, making it a compelling choice for buyers prioritising space and long-distance usability.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Carens Clavis EV excels in features, brand familiarity, and pricing flexibility, making it more appealing for family buyers looking for a well-rounded, premium experience at a relatively accessible price point.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    In essence, if your priority is range and road presence, the Vinfast makes a strong case. But for those seeking a feature-loaded, practical, and value-driven electric MPV, the Clavis EV remains the more balanced option.

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