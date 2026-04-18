Vinfast VF MPV 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Which 7-Seater Electric MPV To Buy?

The three-row electric MPV space is steadily gaining traction, and the newly launched Vinfast VF MPV 7 has entered a segment that already includes options like the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX 7, and Mahindra XEV 9S. In this comparison, we take a closer look at how the VF MPV 7 stacks up against the Carens Clavis EV across key parameters.

Dimensions and Road Presence

While the Carens Clavis EV carries forward the familiar design of its ICE counterpart with EV-specific tweaks, the VF MPV 7 is the brand’s third product for the India market.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Vinfast VF MPV 7 Length (in mm) 4550 4740 Width (in mm) 1800 1872 Height (in mm) 1730 1734 Wheelbase (in mm) 2780 2840 Ground Clearance (in mm) 200 170

On paper, the VF MPV 7 is clearly the larger vehicle, with a longer wheelbase that should translate to better rear-row space. It also has a stronger road presence. However, the Clavis EV holds an advantage in ground clearance, which could be more practical for Indian road conditions.

Prices and Variants

The Carens Clavis EV offers greater flexibility, available with two battery pack options, multiple variants, and six colour choices, priced between Rs. 17.99 lakh and Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

In contrast, the VF MPV 7 is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant priced at Rs. 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Vinfast offsets this with added ownership benefits such as three-year free maintenance, seven-year vehicle warranty, and a 10-year battery warranty, along with complimentary charging at Vinfast stations until March 2029.

Powertrain and Range

Kia Carens Clavis EV Vinfast VF MPV 7 Battery Pack 42kWh & 51.4kWh 60.13kWh Power Output 133bhp/255Nm (42kWh) 169bhp/255Nm (51.4kWh) 201bhp/280Nm Claimed Range 404km (42kWh) 490km (51.4kWh) 517km Charging Option 10-80 % : 39 mins, 100 kW charger 10 - 70 % : 30 mins

The VF MPV 7 takes the lead here with a larger battery pack, higher output, and a longer claimed range. While the Clavis EV offers choice, the Vinfast delivers stronger outright performance and touring capability.

Features and Cabin Experience

This is where the Carens Clavis EV makes a strong case. Kia’s offering is feature-rich, especially in the top-spec HTX Plus ER trim. It includes ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, dual-pane sunroof, Bose audio system, air purifier, rear seat tables, sunblinds, six airbags, and the option of captain seats. The cabin also feels more premium and family-oriented.

The VF MPV 7, on the other hand, adopts a minimalist approach. While it gets larger 19-inch wheels and a darker interior theme, the overall feature list is comparatively limited, and the cabin may feel less plush than the Kia’s.

Which 7-seater electric MPV should you choose?

Both MPVs cater to slightly different priorities. The VF MPV 7 stands out for its size, performance, and driving range, making it a compelling choice for buyers prioritising space and long-distance usability.

Meanwhile, the Carens Clavis EV excels in features, brand familiarity, and pricing flexibility, making it more appealing for family buyers looking for a well-rounded, premium experience at a relatively accessible price point.

In essence, if your priority is range and road presence, the Vinfast makes a strong case. But for those seeking a feature-loaded, practical, and value-driven electric MPV, the Clavis EV remains the more balanced option.