Vinfast VF MPV 7 to be Offered in Six Colours at Launch

Two interior themes

60.1kWh battery pack with 500km+ range

Earlier this week, Vinfast started accepting bookings for the VF MPV 7 in India ahead of its price reveal slated for 15 April. The model will also spawn a commercial derivative, called the Limo Green.

With pre-bookings now underway for Rs. 21,000, we have now got our hands on the colour options of the VF MPV 7. The colour palette includes Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, and Introspective Brown.

Inside, the 2026 VF MPV 7 will be available with two interior theme options, namely Black and Brown. The company is yet to reveal the variant details, although it has confirmed that only a seven-seat layout will be offered.

Vinfast currently retails two models in India – VF 6 and VF 7. The company has announced free fast charging via its V-Green network right up to 31 March, 2029. This move is expected to boost sales and attempt to take a larger pie from ICE car sales, and reduce the ownership cost for customers simultaneously.