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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 to be Launched in India Tomorrow

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 to be Launched in India Tomorrow
    • Will rival the Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMax 7
    • Pre-bookings currently underway

    Vietnamese automobile brand Vinfast is all set to announce the prices of the VF MPV 7 in India tomorrow. The model, which is the third offering from the brand in the country, will compete with the likes of the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMax 7.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Vinfast commenced pre-bookings of the VF MPV 7 in India on 2 April for Rs. 21,000. The model, which will be available exclusively in the seven-seat configuration, will also spawn a fleet derivative, with a launch expected to take place later this year.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Vinfast VF MPV 7 will be available with a range of seven colours, details of which you can find on our website. The three-row electric MPV will be powered by a 60.1kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. The power output stands at 201bhp and 280Nm, with a claimed range of more than 500km on a single charge. Notably, Vinfast has ruled out the option of introducing the model with the BaaS scheme, meaning that it will be available only as an outright purchase.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Image
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 25.89 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 25.89 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 25.92 Lakh
    PuneRs. 25.89 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 25.88 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 26.12 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 25.90 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 25.88 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 25.86 Lakh

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