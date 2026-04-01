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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Teased, to be Launched Soon

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    Jay Shah

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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Teased, to be Launched Soon
    • Third offering from Vinfast India
    • Expected to rival Carens Clavis EV and eMAX 7

    Vinfast has released the first teaser of its upcoming MPV for the Indian market, widely expected to be the VF MPV 7. The model is likely to be launched in the coming weeks, marking the brand’s third product for India.

    As the name suggests, the VF MPV 7 will be an electric seven-seater MPV, positioned to take on rivals such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMAX 7. It is also expected to fall in a similar price bracket as the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9S.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Addressing the naming confusion, the VF MPV 7 is closely related to the Limo Green. While both models share identical dimensions and a seven-seat layout, the Limo Green is aimed at commercial applications with fewer features. In contrast, the MPV 7 is tailored for private buyers, offering additional equipment such as leatherette upholstery, connected lighting elements, keyless entry, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

    In terms of design, the MPV is expected to feature LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, and Vinfast’s signature lighting design. Inside, it is likely to be equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Type A and Type C charging ports, a height-adjustable driver seat, and tilt and telescopic steering adjustment.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powertrain details are yet to be officially confirmed, but the VF MPV 7 is expected to be powered by a 60.1kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor, producing around 150bhp and 280Nm. It is also expected to offer multiple drive modes and regenerative braking levels, with a claimed 0 to 100kmph sprint time of under 10 seconds.

    Further details regarding variants, features, and colour options are likely to be announced closer to the launch.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Image
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh
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